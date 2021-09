The Brett and Mindy Lee Endowed Scholarship was generously funded by Brett and Mindy to provide scholarships to students in the College of Allied Health. Brett and Mindy Lee, both from McAlester, Oklahoma, are University of Oklahoma alumni who have a passion for the healing professions and helping others, and now wish to give back to the University that has made such a difference in their lives. Brett Lee, PhD, DPT, MS is a 1998 physical therapy alumnus and is currently President of Texas Health Hospital Frisco. Mrs. Mindy Lee is a 2013 liberal studies alumna who has helped countless people through her clinical work in the dental field and tireless community volunteering efforts.

