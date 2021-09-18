Denton must create a non-police mental health crisis response team

My son Darius Tarver was only 23 years old and in the midst of a mental health crisis caused by a traumatic brain injury when Denton police shot and killed him at his college apartment. Being a member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement didn’t save him. Being on the Dean’s List at the University of North Texas didn’t save him. That he had no history of violence and cried out to his heavenly father after being shot didn’t save him.