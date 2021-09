Even after a promising start, the Braves gave up this final game in the four game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They lead with three runs after the third inning, with a double from Ozzie Albies and a two-run homer from Austin Riley. They lost their lead in the bottom of the seventh, after Jacob Webb entered the game. He immediately gave up three runs, letting the Diamondbacks take the lead. In the final two innings, the Braves couldn’t catch up, giving up the sweep. They still win the series 3-1.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO