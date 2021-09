Despite a scare late in the fourth quarter, the Bears were able to come away from their home opener with a win on Sunday. On the backs of a pick-six by Roquan Smith and opportune field position by two other interceptions, the Bears got out to a 20-3 lead with under 7 minutes to go in regulation. While two passing touchdowns by the Bengals cut down Chicago’s lead a bit, the latter was still able to finish the afternoon with a 20-17 win, improving to 1-1 on the season.

