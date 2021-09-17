CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happen if warranty deed is not valid

 8 days ago

I am unable to follow the facts in your question - it is too brief and doesn't provide enough background. Start over and Tell more of the story - who bought the property in the first place, divorces? deeds? You can use "A and B bought the property, then they divorced A then signed a deed to C . . . include how your name is "on the deed" and whether or not you signed any deeds to convey your interest. We may be able to give you some insight into your situation. Also is there a mortgage on the property and did you sign it?

How do mattress warranties work and what do they cover?

In general terms, a mattress warranty covers you against manufacturing defects, but some warranties are better than others. If you read our best mattress guide you will notice that we have listed the warranty period for each model, and here we go into more detail about what different mattress warranties entail – and what voids them.
Maryland Man Accused Of Obtaining $700K PPP Loan To Trade Stocks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man is accused of defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program to the tune of more than $700,000, which authorities say he used to trade stocks. Jeffrey Bearden, 47, of Hagerstown, was arrested Thursday on a federal complaint charging him with false statements and bank fraud. Bearden faces up to 30 years in federal prison if convicted of those charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday. After applying for PPP funding to cover payroll for B&D Consulting, Bearden was approved in May 2020 for a $734,000 loan. Despite saying the money would be used for business expenses and employees’...
Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
The Deed of Reconveyance

Q: Marsha, what is a Deed of Reconveyance and is it something I should be concerned about with my home?. A: Oh yes, it is something you should be concerned about. When you borrowed the money secured by your property, a Deed of Trust was created and recorded with the county recorder’s office. There are three parties to a Deed of Trust: Lender (called beneficiary); Borrower (Trustor); and the Deed of Trust Holder (Trustee), which can be a bank or escrow company.
What Is a Tax Deed?

A tax deed is a legal document that conveys ownership of a property to a government if the property owner fails to pay property taxes. This allows the government to sell the property and recoup the taxes it is owed. If you own a home and you're wondering what could...
A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
