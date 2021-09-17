What happen if warranty deed is not valid

I am unable to follow the facts in your question - it is too brief and doesn't provide enough background. Start over and Tell more of the story - who bought the property in the first place, divorces? deeds? You can use "A and B bought the property, then they divorced A then signed a deed to C . . . include how your name is "on the deed" and whether or not you signed any deeds to convey your interest. We may be able to give you some insight into your situation. Also is there a mortgage on the property and did you sign it?