Louisville, KY

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 42, UCF 35

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 7 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks to a game-winning, 66-yard interception return for a touchdown from Jaylin Alderman, Louisville was able to outlast UCF in a 42-35 barnburner Friday evening at Cardinal Stadium.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKggk_0c01ENZR00

Team Notes:

  • Louisville improved to 2-1 all-time against UCF with all three meetings in Louisville.
  • The Cardinals set season highs on Friday night for total offense (501 yards), passing yards (310), rushing yards (191) and points (42).
  • This was the ninth time Louisville has amassed at least 500 yards of total offense under Scott Satterfield, and the seventh time the Cardinals have scored at least 40 points during his tenure.
  • The Cardinals are 13-2 under Satterfield when scoring at least 30 points and 7-0 when scoring 40 or more.
  • Louisville had 10 different players catch a pass in the win, the first time at least 10 players had a reception since Oct. 5, 2018 against Georgia Tech.
  • UCF entered the night with just 44 rushing yards allowed through two games this season. Louisville totaled 191 on the ground in the win.
  • The Knights were averaging 622 yards of total offense this season before the Cardinals limited them to 416 on Friday.
  • UCF had run 85 and 86 offensive plays in its first two games. The Knights ran just 63 plays on Friday.

Player Notes:

  • QB Malik Cunningham finished the night 23-of-38 for 265 yards and a touchdown through the air while rushing 13 times for 99 yards and two scores.
  • Cunningham has now scored multiple rushing touchdowns in all three games this season and five times in his career.
  • He is the first player in Louisville history to rush for at least five touchdowns in four separate seasons.
  • He now has 24 career rushing touchdowns, moving him into a tie for ninth on Louisville's all-time list.
  • Cunningham moved into seventh place on Louisville's career passing yardage list, passing Stefan Lefors with 5,889 yards.
  • He has now accounted for at least three touchdowns in 13 games during his career.
  • It was Cunningham's 10th career game with 300 yards of total offense, which ranks sixth all-time at Louisville.
  • RB Jalen Mitchell rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, his third career score.
  • TE Marshon Ford hauled in a career-high eight receptions for a career-best 100 yards and a touchdown.
  • Ford is the first Louisville tight end with 100 yards receiving since Cole Hikutini against Kentucky on Nov. 26, 2016.
  • WR Braden Smith threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to RB Trevion Cooley in the third quarter.
  • Smith is the first Louisville wide receiver to complete a touchdown pass since Patrick Carter threw a 21-yard touchdown to Anthony Allen vs. Wake Forest in the 2007 Orange Bowl.
  • Cooley is the first true freshman to catch a touchdown pass since did so against Georgia Tech on Oct. 5, 2018.
  • LB Jaylin Alderman returned an interception 64 yards for a touchdown for the game-winning score in the fourth quarter.
  • It was Louisville's first interception run back for a touchdown since Trumaine Washington took one back against Kent State on Sept. 23, 2017.
  • Alderman is the first Louisville true freshman with an interception return for a touchdown since Tom LaFramboise against Tennessee Tech on Sept. 16, 1961.

Gallery:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFIoz_0c01ENZR00

Bonus Gallery (MBB '86 Championship Team, Denny Crum, Angel McCoughtry, Montrezl Harrell):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAQLQ_0c01ENZR00

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton and USA TODAY Sports' Jamie Rhodes.

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

