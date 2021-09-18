CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
God delivers us from living by appearance

“I can learn to accept my appearance as a unique creation of God if I could have a little more money so that maybe I can get a pony!” says Madeline, 10. First you get the pony, and then you’ll want the hat, western shirt and boots. Everyone wants a pony. It’s something that we desire to make us look better. But after we get our pony, there’s always another one just over the horizon.

heraldcourier.com

HOLLAND: God has not given us a spirit of fear

Soon after Jesus had resurrected, we find a beautiful passage in John, Chapter 20, that is a wonderful example of how much God loves us and wants to encourage us. The friends and family of Christ were gathered together after his horrific crucifixion and were still grieving over his death when all of a sudden, he appears in their midst! Even though they remembered how he had promised to return I’m sure they were still awestruck. Jesus stretches out His hands and reveals his previous wounds, and of course, they are overjoyed to see him again. He spoke peace and breathed on them and before he left, he filled them with the Holy Spirit. Thomas was not there that night, and later when he returned, verse 25 says, “The other disciples, therefore, said to him, we have seen the Lord, but Thomas replied, unless I see in his hands the print of the nails, and put my finger into the print of the nails, and thrust my hand into His side, I will not believe.”
RELIGION
elizabethton.com

Sometimes it’s hard to see that God is at work in our lives

Dear Rev. Graham: The Bible’s filled with many good things, but what’s hard to believe are sensational stories about the creation of the world in only seven days, the parting of the Red Sea, or Noah’s Ark and the great flood. God certainly doesn’t do these things in the presence of people today. And if these stories are not true, then it could be that what is told in the same book about Jesus is also not true. — D.T.
RELIGION
anjournal.com

God and the “Us” Problem

Matthew 20:11 & 12, When they received their wages, they begin to grumble against the landowner. “These men who were hired last worked only one hour,” they said, “and you have made them equal to us who have borne the burden of the work and the heat of the day.”
RELIGION
Daily Advance

Even during unspeakable horrors like 9/11, God is with us

“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people whom He has chosen for His own inheritance.” — Psalm 33:12. On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants from the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda, hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C, and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
RELIGION
Esquire

God Help Us If This Is the Birth of Another Terri Schiavo Phenomenon

The world’s most preventable pandemic continues to generate headlines that belong to 17th-century medicine. From NPR:. At one local hospital in upstate New York, dozens of staff members walked away from their jobs after refusing to get vaccinated. The move has seriously disrupted care in the process. Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, N.Y., announced Friday that it is pausing maternity services later this month because dozens of staff members quit rather than get COVID-19 vaccines.
RELIGION
inspiringtips.com

8 Biblical Reasons Why Does God Love Us

Some people who lost their loved ones, either through death or separation, find strength in the assurance that God loves them. They believe that whether other people love them or not, their values will not change since the Lord considers them precious. On the other hand, there are individuals who...
RELIGION
Tech Times

Phil Fischer with Jesus Lives Delivers Impassioned Sermon in Palestine

When Phil Fischer was a young professional quickly growing his career and raking in the riches of the world, he would have never imagined that one day he'd be standing where Moses once stood, preaching the word of God to a crowd of 200 non Christains. But recently during a trip to the middle east, that's exactly what he was doing.
RELIGION
TribTown.com

Column: The Word of God provides some clarity for us

We live in a world that is broken. There are constant reminders all around us. Humanity is plagued by sickness, disease, disappointment and death on a consistent basis. These things lead to suffering, sickness, sadness and pain. We really shouldn’t be surprised. Jesus told us it would be like this. In fact, on one occasion, he said, “Here on earth, you will have many trials and sorrows.” (John 16:33)
SEYMOUR, IN
hooplanow.com

From Revolutionary Outcast to a Man of God: Dostoevsky at 200

The Fall 2021 Main Library Gallery exhibition, From Revolutionary Outcast to a Man of God: Dostoevsky at 200, is dedicated to the life and work of the Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky (1821-1881). Curated by Dr. Anna Barker, University of Iowa professor of Russian literature, the exhibition covers the entirety of Dostoevsky’s prolific literary career. His youth, his years of exile in Siberia, a period of gambling addiction, and his philosophical and theological teachings are explored in the context of Russian historical events and many of his most famous novels, from Poor Folk to The Brothers Karamazov.
GAMBLING
highplainsobserver.com

Three Things That Keep You From Hearing God

“The seed that fell among thorns stands for those who hear, but as they go on their way they are choked by life’s worries, riches and pleasures, and they do not mature." You can’t hear God if your mind is crowded with other thoughts or concerns—particularly worries, plans, and activities. If you’re always listening to the radio or watching tv, it’s difficult to hear God when he calls. To hear God, you have to eliminate distractions.
RELIGION
Hudson Star-Observer

Letter: Let’s strive to be 'golden' -- as God asks us to be

What is it? We are to treat all people as we want to be treated. Who said it? The son of our creator? Why? He wanted respect and dignity between all people. Going back to the beginning of time, our creator took six days to form all of creation. In the first five days he said it was good. On the sixth and the last day he said it was very good. We were all created on the last of the six days. We are all brothers and sisters of the one and only creator. If you do not believe this, read the book of love letters he gave us.
HUDSON, WI
arcamax.com

The God Squad: Questions from Mercy H.S

More questions from Ms. Peppitone’s theology class at Mercy High School for girls in Middletown, Connecticut. Q: From C: How is there so much devastation and sickness in the world if God has created everything? I frequently hear the saying "God does not give you more than you can handle." How can someone deal with a hard situation where they feel they have been given too much or don't deserve what they have been given? Thank you so much for your time.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Thank God we are living in the USA

I watch the children dance and sing, innocently they play; I only hope and wonder if tomorrow’s future holds the same freedoms and liberties as these children enjoy today. Behind the laughter, play and the fun there exist forces that threaten our peace to destroy everything America has stood for or against for hundreds of years; it’s all heaven sent. In this world of trouble, gloom and fears I must say that Americans hold these truths as self-evident worth more than silver, much more than gold. What Americans have valued the most from our nation’s beginning, the Father, Son and the Holy Ghost? A God-fearing nation who honors those who gave their all and didn’t come back. … In approbation I wanted to let our fallen know we haven’t forgotten your sacrifice. … We know that no greater gift can a nation receive than a soldier lay down his or her life in defense of freedom and liberties. In the realm of worldly power our armed forces fight to keep this hope alive, they raise the red, white and blue ensign for all the world to see, that people everywhere just want to be free. Oh, say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, over the land of the free and the home of the brave. Our freedom and Liberties in America are conditioned by the honor and respect we give the same God that our forefathers called upon when England sent the most powerful Navy in the world at that time and provoked a response from Americans, and we let them have it. In God we trust. The English did not count on Divine Intervention. It’s more than just the words on our currency, it’s been our protection. Let us not forget it. … Time is ticking away; we’re in a really bad situation today, and it’s easy to see what we need is a spiritual rejuvenation as a nation. The answers are not so far away when we’re down on our knees to pray, that we won’t be fooled again. One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty, and now justice for all.
RELIGION
gcu.edu

Theology Thursday: Jesus of Nazareth, God With Us and For Us

People exert themselves in countless ways to reach God. We don’t have to undertake such a futile quest in search for God, though. He took the initiative and came to us. Jesus of Nazareth is the Son of the Father who came to a rebellious humanity. Jesus of Nazareth is God with us and for us. Let’s take a closer look at why this is.
PHOENIX, AZ
Delaware Gazette

Little Brown Jug, race god calls us to

Yesterday marked the 76th Little Brown Jug Race. If you have lived in Delaware for any length of time, you know about the Little Brown Jug, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown of Harness Racing for pacers. We see Little Brown references throughout our town: names of streets, the mascot for Hayes High School and restaurant references.
DELAWARE, OH
ky-news.com

Christians are called to live God's way

Everyone wants a Savior especially if it's free. The Biblical concept of crucifying our carnal nature and becoming a living sacrifice for Christ has never been popular. The martyrs and everyone who faces persecution for Christ understand there is a cost to loving God with all our heart, soul, and mind. In the Old Testament God wanted to know who He could depend on and who would go for Him. What was He talking about? He was asking if there was anyone who would lay down their will and obey His. In the New Testament, we find the wealthy young ruler asking Jesus about what he needed to do to have eternal life and Jesus simply said to give me your heart and follow Me. We know that abandoning our will is honoring our side of the covenant agreement and we are deceived if we think that He will accept any other type of generic life we try to throw together.
RELIGION
Bryan College Station Eagle

America must not turn from God

The current trajectory of our American nation reminds me of what Moses said:. “When you have eaten your fill, be sure to praise the Lord your God for the good land he has given you. But that is the time to be careful! Beware that in your time of plenty you do not forget the Lord your God and disobey his commands. … For when you have become full and prosperous … and your silver and gold have multiplied along with everything else, do not become proud … and forget the Lord your God.”
RELIGION
manisteenews.com

DALLAS JONES: Word of God, its importance to us

Some of the voices of the world are saying the words of God (Scriptures) are not relevant in our day and time. The Savior foresaw this philosophy and gave a parable to guide us. This parable the Savior taught is referred to as the sower and is one of a small number of parables reported in all three of the synoptic Gospels. "A sower went out to sow his seed: and as he sowed, some fell by the way side; and it was trodden down, and the fowls of the air devoured it. And some fell upon a rock; and as soon as it was sprung up, it withered away, because it lacked moisture. And some fell among thorns; and the thorns sprang up with it and choked it. And other fell on good ground, and sprang up, and bare fruit an hundredfold. And when he had said these things, he cried, He that hath ears to hear, let him hear." (Luke 8: 5-8 in the Bible) Matthew added this, "But other fell into good ground, and brought forth fruit, some an hundredfold, some sixtyfold, some thirtyfold…" (Matthew 13: 8-9 in the Bible)
RELIGION
Globe Gazette

Minister's column: Ask God to deliver you from your fears

“I sought the Lord and He answered me; He delivered me from all my fears. Those who look to the Lord are radiant; their faces are never covered with shame.”. This is testimony of a personal experience. This is not theory or theology or a creed. This is the testimony of one who is in a difficult and even dangerous situation. Does that sound like you today?
RELIGION
elizabethton.com

God’s plan is to remake us from within

Dear Rev. Graham: How do we as believers know the joy of Christ when the world is so dark around us, and is this really God’s will for us — to be joyful in spite of what is going around us? – J.Q. Dear J.Q.: People saw in Jesus a...
RELIGION

