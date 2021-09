These were some of the stories in The Advertiser-Gleam 50 years ago this week:. HELD IN THEFT RING. Three people found in the woods by sheriff’s deputies – a man, woman and boy – ended up being held in connection with a burglary-theft-forgery operation that extended into four states. Deputies Junior Higgins and Tommy Cole broke the case at McVille on Sand Mountain, believed to be the headquarters for the ring.