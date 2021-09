There are two sides to every story; online learning at Elgin Community College is no exception. With the ever-evolving coronavirus still prevalent, the necessity for online classes at ECC is indisputable. Though essential, the virtual instruction that has taken place over the last 18 months has resulted in differing opinions from students about the value of online learning. On one hand, students are struggling significantly, and for good reason.

ELGIN, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO