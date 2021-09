FREMONT, Neb. -- Dakota Wesleyan was held scoreless in the second half, losing 27-14 on the road, to Great Plains Athletic Conference opponent Midland on Sept. 18. The Tigers kept pace with the Warriors in the first half, scoring 14 points and being the first team to get in the end zone. After a costly roughing the kicker penalty by Midland, Kiel Nelson connected with Jamin Arend for a 58-yard touchdown. Midland answered back with a 11-play touchdown drive of its own before the end of the first quarter for a 10-7 lead.

