The Canandaigua Academy football team isn’t just a team of big plays. It’s a team of big plays right out of the gate. For the second time in three games this season, the Braves scored on their first play from scrimmage. And on Friday night at Greece Athena, it was Bryan Boldrin’s 85-yard pass play to Brady Comella that sparked CA’s 41-7 win that pushed its record to 3-0.