Grant - Business owner passes the torch

One of Grant’s oldest business owners, Annette Randles of Annette’s Salon of Beauty, is formally retiring with 54 years in the beauty salon business. She started her salon business in April 1967 with the help of her parents. It’s been almost 55 years now that Annette’s Salon of Beauty has been serving the community. of Grant. Her daughter said she spent countless hours in the beauty shop; cutting, styling, and caring for her beloved clients.