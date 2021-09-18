CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grant, AL

Grant - Business owner passes the torch

By Greg Franks
advertisergleam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Grant’s oldest business owners, Annette Randles of Annette’s Salon of Beauty, is formally retiring with 54 years in the beauty salon business. She started her salon business in April 1967 with the help of her parents. It’s been almost 55 years now that Annette’s Salon of Beauty has been serving the community. of Grant. Her daughter said she spent countless hours in the beauty shop; cutting, styling, and caring for her beloved clients.

www.advertisergleam.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Grant, AL
City
Albertville, AL
Local
Alabama Business
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Salon#Beauty Salon#Family Business#Torch#Grant Business
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy