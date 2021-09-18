CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Sports scoreboard for Friday, September 17

record-courier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Thomas – 0 – 0 – 0 - 6 — 6 Mogadore – 27 – 14 – 0 - 0 — 41 M: Murphy 17 pass from Butler (Schrock kick), 11:06, 1st. M: Williams 24 pass from Cameron (Schrock kick), 2:17, 1st. M: Murphy 17 pass from Butler (kick...

www.record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge High School football coach dies after collapsing at game

A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
svinews.com

Friday night sports recap

The Braves struggled to run the ball against a stingy Sugar-Salem defense while the Diggers knocked off Star Valley in Afton, 22-6. Wyatt and Carson Harris combined to carry the ball 27 times for a total of 126 on the ground and Daniel Neal completed eight passes for 89 yards and a score.
SPORTS
kmaland.com

Week 3 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard

(KMAland) -- Week three of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
kmaland.com

LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
OAKLAND, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
communityadvocate.com

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD: Grafton dominates as fall sports return

REGION – Regional schools returned to action last week. Quickly, Grafton led the way with an 11-1-1 record across six different sports. The varsity football squad particularly delighted fans with a 41-21 victory over Nashoba. Outside of Grafton, the entire region celebrated as football and girls volleyball in particular, played...
GRAFTON, MA
record-courier.com

Football | Aurora, Streetsboro, Garfield and Mogadore ranked in Associated Press poll

Aurora, Streetsboro, Garfield and Mogadore stayed in the top 10 in this Associated Press high school football poll. Aurora (5-0) and Streetsboro (4-0) are No. 5 and No. 9, respectively, in Division III. The Rockets' opponent on Friday night, Norton (4-1), is among the Division III teams receiving votes. In...
1380kcim.com

Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Football Recaps from Friday, September 17th

Recap stories for local football games on Friday, September 17th, 2021. The Kuemper Knights got back to .500 with a dominant win over MVAO-COU. From start to finish, Kuemper was dominant on both sides of the ball. Cooper Pottebaum started off the scoring for the Knights with a one-yard plunge into the touchdown, giving Kuemper the 7-0 lead. From the Rams 35 yard line, Copper Pottebaum found Dennis Vonnahme downfield for the touchdown, extending the Kuemper lead to 14-0 going into the second quarter. Cooper Pottebaum got the offense going at the start of the second quarter where he took the ball 30-yard for a touchdown and on the next offensive drive, Nate Overmohle grabbed a 30-yard receiving touchdown, giving Kuemper the 28-0 lead. The Knight’s defense forced another punt for MVAO-COU, giving the Knights the ball on the Rams 42 yard line. Finishing that offensive drive was Taye Vonnahme who ran in a five-yard touchdown, giving the Knights a huge 35-0 lead going into halftime.
SPORTS
record-courier.com

High School Golf | Ravenna's Abbie Retherford wins Metro Conference girls title

The area high school golf regular season winds down this week with OHSAA tournaments beginning Sept. 27. Teams are competing in conference tournaments and preparing for their run to the OHSAA state tournament. Abbie Retherford of Ravenna won the Metro Athletic Conference tournament girls championship, firing a 2-over par 74...
RAVENNA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Golf#Chagrin Falls#College Field Hockey#Ohio 2#Kent State 1 0#Kent State 5 2#Women S Cross Country#Akron 92#Dayton#Kent State 372 Lrb#Men S Cross Country
record-courier.com

Kent State opens the 2021-22 men's basketball season Nov. 12 at Xavier

A season opener at Xavier and a December visit to West Virginia highlight the 2021-22 Kent State men's basketball schedule, which was released on Monday. The Golden Flashes will open the new season on November 12 by visiting the Musketeers. Kent State's lone road trip of December will be to Morgantown to face the Mountaineers on the 12th. KSU head coach Rob Senderoff earned his first victory as a head coach when the Flashes won at West Virginia on Nov. 5, 2011.
KENT, OH
record-courier.com

Cross Country | Morgan Schmitt, Matthew Singleton break Aurora school records

To get to the point Morgan Schmitt and Matthew Singleton ascended to required so much more than a two-hour bus ride to Attica, Ohio to run a rare cross country night race. On Sept. 11 at the Seneca East Stars, Stripes and Lights meet, senior runners Schmitt and Singleton established Aurora school records for the Greenmen girls and boys cross country squads.
AURORA, OH
record-courier.com

Volleyball | Aurora is recharged, ready for second half of the season

A difficult schedule, coupled with a longtime quad-tournament-type setting challenged the Aurora volleyball team both physically and mentally in recent action. That’s the type of grind that veteran coach Tyler Price wanted his team to experience. Now, it’s time for Aurora to take a collective breath, re-group and finish the...
AURORA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Central Friday sports action

Four events are on the schedule today for Central, highlighted by important tennis tournaments. The women’s tennis team is in Whitewater, WI for the ITA Division III Midwest Regional. All day action starts at 8:00 a.m. The men’s tennis team is in Decorah for the American Rivers Conference Individual Championships,...
WHITEWATER, WI
1380kcim.com

Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: High School Football Week 5 Scoreboard

Hinton Westwood Sloan (Postponed to Saturday at 5 pm) Full State Scoreboard (Will update scores later tonight) Cedar Rapids Xavier 31, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Cascade,Western Dubuque 13. Creston 49, Knoxville 0. Denver 37, Central Springs 0. Des Moines Christian 40, Red Oak 13. Dike-New Hartford...
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy