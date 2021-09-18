Sports scoreboard for Friday, September 17

Recap stories for local football games on Friday, September 17th, 2021. The Kuemper Knights got back to .500 with a dominant win over MVAO-COU. From start to finish, Kuemper was dominant on both sides of the ball. Cooper Pottebaum started off the scoring for the Knights with a one-yard plunge into the touchdown, giving Kuemper the 7-0 lead. From the Rams 35 yard line, Copper Pottebaum found Dennis Vonnahme downfield for the touchdown, extending the Kuemper lead to 14-0 going into the second quarter. Cooper Pottebaum got the offense going at the start of the second quarter where he took the ball 30-yard for a touchdown and on the next offensive drive, Nate Overmohle grabbed a 30-yard receiving touchdown, giving Kuemper the 28-0 lead. The Knight’s defense forced another punt for MVAO-COU, giving the Knights the ball on the Rams 42 yard line. Finishing that offensive drive was Taye Vonnahme who ran in a five-yard touchdown, giving the Knights a huge 35-0 lead going into halftime.

