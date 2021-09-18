CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitbit Sense: A Smartwatch That Keeps Your Mind, Body and Soul On-Track

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no denying we’re living in crazy times. From global pandemics, natural disasters and all those hours working from home, this last decade has been, yep – you guessed it, unprecedented. But like many a wise mother once said, “it’s important to look after yourself”. A nice sentiment but much easier said than done. At least, that’s what we thought before taking the latest Fitbit Sense for a whirl. This advanced health watch has all aspects of your wellbeing covered and is the self-care device we all need.

