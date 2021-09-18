Fitbit Sense: A Smartwatch That Keeps Your Mind, Body and Soul On-Track

If you could, for just a moment, imagine the life of a wild animal. This can be any wild animal of your choice—it could be a bear, a lion, a wolf—anything your beautiful mind can think of. Now, think of the way that an animal eats. The reason why animals eat is for a very simple reason: because they are hungry. They require the nutrition to keep them alive and healthy so they are able to survive, procreate and reproduce the healthy offspring you see on Discovery Channel. These animals eat because it is their nature to survive; there are no “ifs or buts” to them when it comes to survival. Food is needed and that is non-negotiable. They do not weigh their food out into precise measurements; they do not fast in the name of detoxing; they do not ignore their hunger cues, and they do not try to replace their meals for genetically modified sources of nutrition.

