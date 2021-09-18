Fitbit Sense: A Smartwatch That Keeps Your Mind, Body and Soul On-Track
There's no denying we're living in crazy times. From global pandemics, natural disasters and all those hours working from home, this last decade has been, yep – you guessed it, unprecedented. But like many a wise mother once said, "it's important to look after yourself". A nice sentiment but much easier said than done. At least, that's what we thought before taking the latest Fitbit Sense for a whirl. This advanced health watch has all aspects of your wellbeing covered and is the self-care device we all need.
