Legislative Roll Call - Sept. 18, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… State Rep. Kevin Boyle has been stripped of his committee chairmanship and had his access to the Capitol limited in a rare move by Democratic leadership in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Spotlight PA has learned. Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, who has the power to choose committee chairs within her caucus, removed Boyle from his position as chairman of the House Finance Committee, a move that was finalized last week during a little-noticed, non-voting session of the chamber. In an interview Monday, Boyle said that when he arrived at the Capitol this week, he could not enter except through public entrances, which are guarded by Capitol Police and require visitors to pass through a metal detector. The Philadelphia Democrat said he had been given a new badge Monday but was unsure if it would restore his official Capitol access privileges.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO