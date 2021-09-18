CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Legislative Roll Call - Sept. 18, 2021

By Midland Daily News
bigrapidsnews.com
 7 days ago

The House and Senate held sessions but no votes of general interest this week. This report describes some bills introduced this year proposing to expand the state's social welfare programs. Senate Bill 203: Expand certain social welfare program eligibility. Introduced by Sen. Curt VanderWall (R), to remove restrictions on private...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigrapidsnews.com

New legislation would set wind turbine tax table

An end may be coming soon to the numerous wind turbine taxation lawsuits across Michigan, and the solution is coming from the state Legislature. Two separate bills introduced in both the state House of Representatives and Senate, if passed, would institute an applicable multiplier for how wind turbines are taxed, setting a standard depreciation table across the state.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shirkey
Person
Abdullah Hammoud
Person
Sylvia Santana
tribuneledgernews.com

Kemp calls early November special legislative session for redistricting

ATLANTA — The General Assembly will meet Nov. 3 to begin a special session to redraw Georgia’s congressional and legislative districts. Gov. Brian Kemp announced the date for the session in a proclamation late Thursday. Under Georgia law, the legislature must adopt new district boundaries every 10 years to account...
POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

Advocates press for action in Congress on voting rights, despite grim outlook

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Activists are ramping up pressure on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to move on his chamber’s version of a voting rights bill, even though there’s no sign there will be enough Republican support to advance it. Alternatively, they’re pressing for an end to the filibuster, though there’s no indication there would be enough […] The post Advocates press for action in Congress on voting rights, despite grim outlook appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Welfare#Medicaid#Social Welfare#Senate Bill#House#Noninstitutionalized#The Senate Fiscal Agency#Michiganvotes Org
Detroit News

Michigan Gov. Whitmer asks business leaders to oppose new voting 'barriers'

Mackinac Island — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer directly asked the state’s business leaders on Wednesday to oppose efforts that would create “barriers to voting” as Republicans prepare a petition campaign to impose new identification requirements for casting ballots. The request was part of the Democratic governor’s keynote address at the...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkok.com

AP: House Democrats in Harrisburg Strip Lawmaker of Credentials

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… State Rep. Kevin Boyle has been stripped of his committee chairmanship and had his access to the Capitol limited in a rare move by Democratic leadership in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Spotlight PA has learned. Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, who has the power to choose committee chairs within her caucus, removed Boyle from his position as chairman of the House Finance Committee, a move that was finalized last week during a little-noticed, non-voting session of the chamber. In an interview Monday, Boyle said that when he arrived at the Capitol this week, he could not enter except through public entrances, which are guarded by Capitol Police and require visitors to pass through a metal detector. The Philadelphia Democrat said he had been given a new badge Monday but was unsure if it would restore his official Capitol access privileges.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
cobbcountycourier.com

Letters to the Editor: Rep. Anulewicz Calls for Backing Off Antitrust Legislation for Now

Georgia has had its fair share of national news over the last year. We had a runoff election that shocked the U.S. and finally gave Democrats control in Washington, all while our state legislature adopted restrictive voting laws that continue to spark debate nationwide. All eyes are on our state, making it critically important that our federal lawmakers show leadership in D.C.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Florida legislators resist calls for redistricting transparency

TALLAHASSEE — When Florida legislators launch the once-a-decade redrawing of state legislative and congressional district boundaries next week, they will face new obstacles that include a compressed schedule because of a delay in the census process and restoring public trust after a court’s conclusion that the last process was secretly and illegally “hijacked” by Republican political operatives 10 years ago.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Times

Trump says Arizona audit shows “undeniable” fraud in 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump said Friday that the long-awaited election audit in Arizona has uncovered “significant and undeniable” fraud in the 2020 presidential election, while he dismissed findings that show he lost the state’s biggest county to President Biden by more votes than reported last year. “The audit has uncovered...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy