The 12-point comeback was the biggest regular-season rally of Patrick Mahomes’ career, but it was already the Kansas City icon’s eighth victory (in 12 tries) when facing a 10-plus-point deficit. Mahomes’ fourth-quarter heave to Tyreek Hill, which reminded me of the duo’s game-extending connection against the Ravens three seasons ago, helped enhance his increasingly preposterous September stat line. Mahomes exited Week 1 11-0 in September with a 35-0 TD-INT ratio. No QB has mounted such a streak in any month previously. A “Mr. September” Mahomes moniker is damning with faint praise, but his comeback conquests over high-caliber teams being this predictable is certainly notable.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO