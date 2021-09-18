MitiS ‘Lost’ Album Tour Electrified the San Jose Crowd
MitiS is currently conducting his Lost Album Tour throughout North America. The tour features many of his mesmerizing melodic dubstep and bass tracks, especially from his recent album, Lost. MitiS had released Lost back on April 9, 2021 and it is a beautiful album to check out. Lost introduces unique, vibrant tracks that can set in many emotions for each listener to embrace. Those same tracks that MitiS produced on his Lost album also energized the same fans who attended his amazing show on September 4, 2021 at the San Jose Civic. Here is a review of this fantastic tour stop in the capital of Silicon Valley.oneedm.com
