CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

MitiS ‘Lost’ Album Tour Electrified the San Jose Crowd

By Kenny Ngo
oneedm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitiS is currently conducting his Lost Album Tour throughout North America. The tour features many of his mesmerizing melodic dubstep and bass tracks, especially from his recent album, Lost. MitiS had released Lost back on April 9, 2021 and it is a beautiful album to check out. Lost introduces unique, vibrant tracks that can set in many emotions for each listener to embrace. Those same tracks that MitiS produced on his Lost album also energized the same fans who attended his amazing show on September 4, 2021 at the San Jose Civic. Here is a review of this fantastic tour stop in the capital of Silicon Valley.

oneedm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EDMTunes

MitiS Releases Outstanding Deluxe Version of Sophomore Album ‘Lost’

MitiS (Joe Torre), is one of a kind. He’s exceptionally kind and devoted. A family man and supportive friend. And he’s dedicated to his craft and to making the world a bit brighter. That’s a lot for one person to take on. But somehow he makes it happen. Way back in January of 2021, his first single, ‘Try’ was released off his second full-length album. Not long after, we heard the full album titled Lost. It was widely appreciated by Ophelia Records, other record labels, friends and family, and newcomers alike. Joe put in the damn work even before we were all forced home because of the pandemic. Take a listen to Willy Joy’s interview with MitiS to learn more!
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

J Balvin Drops New 'Jose' Album, Announces 2022 Tour Dates

36-year-old Colombian star J Balvin has recently dropped his sixth studio album, Jose. Days after the new mixtape, the artist also announced his North American tour dates. For over a decade, the artist has changed the face of Latino music with his smooth reggaeton textures and radio-ready heavy hitters. Throughout his career, J Balvin has hit many collaborative milestones, including tracks like “Mi Gente” featuring Beyoncé and “I Like it” with Cardi B. As he continues to work towards changing the narrative of Latinos in music and contributing to the ever-growing Latino cultural representation in the industry, his new album Jose arrives at a time when Balvin has claimed global superstar status. Not only is he a Latino sensation, but an international pop star.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

J Balvin Schedules The ‘Jose Tour’ For 2022

J Balvin has returned to announce that he will be hitting the road in 2022. Beginning in April 2022, he will embark on the “Jose Tour” in North America. The journey will begin on April 19 in San Antonio and end in San Juan on June 4. Along the way, he’ll stop in Austin, Tuscon, Las Vegas, San Diego, Seattle, Portland, San Jose, Oakland and several other cities.
CELEBRITIES
oneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Clubbing In The Downtown Los Angeles Area

As more people become interested in electronic music, Los Angeles electronic dance music is going through a renaissance. Clubbers are constantly finding new DJs each week as they search for the freshest new electronic dance floor music Los Angeles has on offer. Third Street is usually the nerve centre of most electronic dance music in Los Angeles. Many clubbers locate their way to this area purely because of the many nightclubs and other venues which house this kind of music. For many, Third Street is where it all began.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Entertainment
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
oneedm.com

Looking For a Slow Electronic Dance Music Track?

Slow electronic dance music is not your average DJ set that you see playing at a club or at a party. Usually slow electronic dance music is played in clubs and it is usually accompanied by a heavy beat. This type of music tends to be relaxing for most people. It’s easy to dance to slow electronic dance music since the beat is usually broken up and then the music becomes very choppy and boring. If you are looking for a fun and relaxing way to relax, this might be the perfect choice for you.
THEATER & DANCE
dailybruin.com

Concert review: Glass Animals brings epic visuals, electrifies audience on ‘Dreamland Tour’

Glass Animals wields more than just heat waves – they’ve harnessed a tsunami of zeal. Performing Saturday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, British psychedelic pop band Glass Animals rocked the iconic venue with enough bravado to wake the dead. Surrounded by silhouetted palm trees backlit by a dusky sunset, the group’s electric performance and the clamoring crowd stood in rather comical contrast to the slumbering graves nearby. Nonetheless, the concert crackled with vivacity, thanks to a standout performance from frontman Dave Bayley and phenomenal visual aesthetics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Argus Observer Online

Thank You For The Music: ABBA tour and album their last?

Agnetha Faltskog has suggested ABBA's upcoming avatar tour and album might be their last. The Swedish pop icons - also comprising Bjorn Ulvaeus, 76, Benny Andersson, 74, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75 - are performing digitally with a live 10-piece band next year as part of the ‘ABBA Voyage’ run, and have just released their first new music in four decades from their new record, 'Voyage', out on November 5.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Exhorder to Perform Entire Slaughter in the Vatican Album on Tour

Exhorder, the New Orleans groove metal band to whom Pantera arguably owed their entire career (don’t @ me), will hit the road for a tour of the U.S. in November. Making this run especially extra-special is that they’ll be performing their classic 1990 debut, Slaughter in the Vatican, in its entirety. There’s a caveat, which is that vocalist Kyle Thomas is the sole remaining member of Exhorder to actually appear on Slaughter in the Vatican, but if people didn’t mind Slayer missing its most important members I dunno why that would bother anyone.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Jose Civic#Covid#The Lost Album Tour#Ophelia Records
blackchronicle.com

The Fugees Announce Tour To Celebrate Their Classic Album “The Score”

The rumors are true! On Tuesday (September 21) The Fugees announced a reunion tour to celebrate 25 years of their classic album “The Score.” Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras will reunite for the first time in 15 years for 12 shows here in the United States and overseas, starting tomorrow (September 22nd) in New York City. The venue is to be announced.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Lizzie & The Makers Readies Electrifying Sophomore Album Dear Onda Wahl

“It’s almost like when we wrote these songs they went through a David Lynch portal, they came out a little bizarre,” says frontwoman Lizzie Edwards on the creation of Lizzie & The Makers’ sophomore album Dear Onda Wahl announced for release on November 5, 2021 [independently] and produced by acclaimed producers Reeves Gabrels (David Bowie, Tin Machine) and Mario J. McNulty (David Bowie, Prince). Infusing elements of art-rock, dream-pop, and a celestial atmosphere, Lizzie & The Makers has spawned something entirely their own. “Though influenced by traditional music genres, we were also heavily influenced by David Lynch and [his acclaimed TV series] Twin Peaks in writing this album. So, there is always a little bit of old and familiar mixed with alien, fantasy and the unexpected in our music.” The band will support the release of the album with a record release show on Wednesday, November 10th at NYC's The Cutting Room.
MUSIC
Matt Lillywhite

3 Famous People From Long Beach

Eric Fredericks, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, Wikimedia Commons. Do you like living in Long Beach? Many famous people do. After all, it's one of the coolest places in southern California. Here's a list of several famous people who have called Long Beach home:
LONG BEACH, CA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Backstreet Boys cancel Christmas tour, postpone album

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): Popular American musical band Backstreet Boys have announced that they have cancelled their Christmas shows in Las Vegas and subsequently postponed their holiday album that was due to be released this year. According to Fox News, the group comprising of band members Nick Carter, Howie...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

J Balvin Issues His Evolution On "Jose" Album

J Balvin has returned with his sixth studio album, Jose, which finds the Colombian superstar tapping into an intimate showing, delivering a new version of himself to fans at home. The stacked 24-track effort features appearances from the usual suspects within the current pantheon of Latin stars including Sech, Ozuna,...
MUSIC
oneedm.com

How to Work on Your Spanish Electronic Dance Music Beats

When you first start learning Spanish, you will learn a lot about its various aspects and the sounds of different Spanish words. You will most likely also come across some beautiful tunes that you will enjoy immensely. The thing about learning Spanish songs is that it can be used to help you learn a large number of things, not just Spanish. It is a great way to help you make sure you understand the language better.
THEATER & DANCE
Michigan Daily

JPEGMAFIA heralds upcoming album and tour with single ‘TRUST!’

After a seven-month dry spell of new content, rapper JPEGMAFIA came barreling into September with the announcement of an upcoming tour, a forthcoming album and a new single all in one day. The idiosyncratic artist, sometimes referred to as “Peggy” by fans, has three albums and four EPs under his belt already. Yet there never seems to be a dull moment across his entire discography, with new sounds and eccentricities permeating each successive project. Peggy’s newest lead single, “TRUST!,” only cements him as an unpredictable master of genre-bending and blurring.
MUSIC
oneedm.com

Best Electronic Dance Music Bookend Trends for Next Year

The Best Electronic Dance Music 2019 is one of those rare opportunities where you get to review what could well be a decade’s worth of musical output. A whole decade, which means that there have been a lot of great tunes heard on the dance floor throughout the history of DJing. Many of the songs reviewed here have only gotten bigger over the years and given the fans that they have inspired, it’s no wonder why. It’s fair to say that most of the songs listed here are at the top of their game. You’ll want to hear them live if you can get the chance because the quality of them on the DJ’s CD’s out-weighs the online versions many times over. And when you get a chance to hear these songs live on the dance floor, you’ll never want to be without your headphones again.
THEATER & DANCE
oneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Streaming Radio

Electronic Dance Music or EDM has really grown in popularity in recent years. With many new and young artists, it has gained a lot of fans, especially in the US. Thanks to the growth of the internet and the rise in MP3 players, Internet Music is easily available wherever people are. As such, EDM has become more accessible to all sorts of people. One such place where you will find a large number of electronic dance music lovers is through Internet streaming radio stations.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy