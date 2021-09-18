Madison County football team rallies past rival William Monroe
STANARDSVILLE — Wade Fox was in elementary school the last time the Madison County football team celebrated a victory over rival William Monroe. The junior quarterback gave fans plenty to cheer about Friday night as he rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mountaineers to a 26-24 win over the Greene Dragons at Martin Mooney Field that snapped a seven-game losing streak to their neighboring county rivals.dailyprogress.com
