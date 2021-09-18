CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats' maneuvering on budget, policy may come back to haunt them — The Wall Street Journal

Spending $3.5 trillion on a budget bill apparently doesn’t satisfy the progressive imperative. Democrats control the 50-50 Senate thanks only to the Vice President as tiebreaker, and they lack the votes to nuke the filibuster. Nevertheless, they insist that their mammoth budget bill must also include big policy changes, even if it takes bending Senate rules beyond recognition.

