Prep football: Chase Maves' passing helps Evansville knock off East Troy

EVANSVILLE

Chase Maves completed 13 of 25 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kane Howlett, to help the Evansville football team take a 29-14 victory over East Troy on Friday night.

Maves threw a 24-yard scoring pass in the first quarter and a 9-yard TD pass in the fourth. Ricky Braunschweig and Alex Johnson added touchdown runs as the Blue Devils (3-2 overall, 2-1 Rock Valley Conference) racked up 425 yards of offense.

East Troy (1-4, 1-2) fell behind 21-0 at halftime and scored twice in the second half, on TD passes by Ryan Weed and Jon Gulig, but managed only 162 yards of offense with two turnovers.

Johnson totaled 83 yards rushing and Maves ran for 69 yards.

EVANSVILLE 29, EAST TROY 14

East Troy;0;0;0;14;—;14

Evansville;8;14;0;7;—;29

Scoring: Ev—Ricky Braunschweig 3 run (Chase Maves run). Ev—Kane Howlett 24 pass from Maves (run failed). Ev—Alex Johnson 2 run (Trevor Bahrs pass from Maves). ET—Sean Wiley 11 pass from Ryan Weed (pass failed). Ev—Kane Howlett 9 pass from Chase Maves (Wyatt Klitzman kick). ET—Aiden Taylor 13 pass from Jon Gulig (Brady Ramlow run).

Statistics: First downs—ET 11, Ev 19. Rushes-yards—ET 23-35; Ev 37-175. Yards passing—ET 127; Ev 250. Passes—ET 26-12-2; Ev 25-13-0. Fumbles-lost—ET 0-0; Ev 1-1. Penalties-yards—ET 5-31; Ev 14-125.