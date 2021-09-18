Prep football: Cole Berghorn runs for four touchdowns to lead Lake Geneva Badger past Elkhorn

LAKE GENEVA

Cole Berghorn spearheaded a 372-yard rushing attack, picking up 228 yards and four touchdowns in 18 carries, to lead Lake Geneva Badger to a 42-21 victory over Elkhorn in Southern Lakes Conference play Friday.

Berghorn opened the scoring with a 6-yard run, and then helped the Badgers (4-1 overall, 3-0 Southern Lakes) build a 42-7 lead with scoring runs of 66, 41 and 28 yards.

Badger totaled 398 yards of offense as Jacob Needle added 110 yards rushing with one touchdown. Quarterback Kegan Huber ran for Badger's other score.

Tyler Etten led Elkhorn (2-2, 1-2) with 127 yard rushing and one touchdown, and Connor Lom added 76 yards and another score.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 42,

ELKHORN 21

Elkhorn;0;7;0;14;—;21

L.G. Badger;7;21;7;7;—;42

Scoring: LGB—Cole Berghorn 6 run (kick good). LGB—Jacob Needle 53 run (run failed). E—Connor Lom 11 run (kick good). LGB—Kegan Huber 14 run (run good). LGB—Berghorn 66 run (kick good). LGB—Berghorn 41 run (kick good). LGB—Berghorn 28 run (kick good). E—Tyler Etten 32 run (kick good). E—2 run (kick good).

Statistics: First downs—E 14, LGB 17. Rushes-yards—E 49-210; LGB 40-372. Yards passing—E 27; LGB 26. Passes—E 7-2-2; LGB 3-2-0. Fumbles-lost—E 1-0; LGB 3-1. Penalties-yards—E 3-30; LGB 4-35.