Prep football: McFarland takes a 28-14 victory over Whitewater

WHITEWATER

Caden Quelle scored three times on rushing plays and Travis Zadra added a TD run Friday to lead the McFarland football team to a 28-14 victory over Whitewater in Rock Valley Conference play.

The Spartans (2-3, 2-1 Rock Valley) broke away from a 7-6 halftime lead with two third-quarter touchdowns.

Whitewater (1-4, 0-3) trimmed the lead to 21-14 with 9 minutes, 20 seconds remaining on a touchdown catch by Marcus DePorter, but Quelle capped a long drive with a touchdown run with less than 2 minutes remaining to lock up McFarland's victory.