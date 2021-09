As people continue to travel to our tiny isle for weekend adventures, we ventured the other direction this week and headed to UMass Amherst for a few days. While I despised college my freshman year and strongly disliked it my sophomore year, I loved every single thing about Western Mass., and by junior year, college had grown on me. But as we wandered around there this weekend, I looked at all the baby faces and wondered was I really that young when I went there? They look like kids and can’t possibly live responsibly and independently, right? And yet there they were being responsible students, just like I was a few hundred years ago. I still love it out there with all my heart and would return there in a heartbeat. It was so hard to come home on Sunday and face grownup reality. I thoroughly enjoyed being lost in nostalgia for a few days.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO