CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, TX

VIDEO: FAITH: Obedience without expectation of benefits

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy wife and I continue to thoroughly enjoy the journey of raising children. It truly is the joy of our lives, but it also commands the best of ourselves in maneuvering the challenge of guiding a child on the path of following the Lord and becoming contributing adult. One of the facets of rearing kids we have found is discovering what motivates a child, especially early on in life. The motivating factors in a young person’s life are often the toolbox by which parents and other influential adults use to set the course for maturing behavior and defining of success. Lately though, I have been exploring what motivates my life, especially when it comes to being obedient to God.

www.orangeleader.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Orange, TX
Orange, TX
Society
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Word Of God#Faithfulness#Obedience#Niv#Romans#Spirit#Cross#Christian#Orange First Church Of
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy