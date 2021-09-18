VIDEO: FAITH: Obedience without expectation of benefits

My wife and I continue to thoroughly enjoy the journey of raising children. It truly is the joy of our lives, but it also commands the best of ourselves in maneuvering the challenge of guiding a child on the path of following the Lord and becoming contributing adult. One of the facets of rearing kids we have found is discovering what motivates a child, especially early on in life. The motivating factors in a young person’s life are often the toolbox by which parents and other influential adults use to set the course for maturing behavior and defining of success. Lately though, I have been exploring what motivates my life, especially when it comes to being obedient to God.