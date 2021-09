The news around the figure of Rafael Nadal is not so good. The Spanish tennis player, 35 years old and current number 5 in the world, published on his social networks that he has begun a treatment on his foot that will have "several days of rest and a few weeks off the track" This news seems to cast doubt on the Mallorcan's return to activity at the beginning of the 2022 season, as he initially raised it after announcing his retirement for the remainder of the year due to a complication that has been dragging on in the foot.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO