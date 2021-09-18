CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, IA

High school football: Standings, scores after Week 4 in the Burlington area

Hawk Eye
 7 days ago

Clinton. 0-0. 1-3 Mount Pleasant. 0-0. 1-3.

www.thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durant, IA
Burlington, IA
Education
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Football
City
West Branch, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Ottumwa, IA
City
Burlington, IA
City
Knoxville, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Farmington, IA
City
Pleasantville, IA
City
Grinnell, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Washington State
City
Wilton, IA
Burlington, IA
Sports
Burlington, IA
Football
City
Centerville, IA
City
Oskaloosa, IA
City
Williamsburg, IA
City
Maquoketa, IA
City
Solon, IA
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy