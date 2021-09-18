CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kerrville, TX

Changes detailed for Kerrville Folk Festival

hccommunityjournal.com
 7 days ago

The Kerrville Folk Festival Board of Directors recently announced changes in the 49th Festival coming up in October. “As a result of the ongoing uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 in Texas and after consultation with a group with expertise in medicine and risk-planning, the Kerrville Folk Festival Foundation Board has decided to limit the duration and capacity of the upcoming Kerrville Folk Festival planned for Oct. 1-11,” a written statement read.

www.hccommunityjournal.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Kerrville, TX
Local
Texas Society
Kerrville, TX
Society
Kerrville, TX
Government
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kerrville Folk Festival#Health And Safety#The Threadgill Theater#The Foundation Board#Faq
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy