Changes detailed for Kerrville Folk Festival
The Kerrville Folk Festival Board of Directors recently announced changes in the 49th Festival coming up in October. “As a result of the ongoing uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 in Texas and after consultation with a group with expertise in medicine and risk-planning, the Kerrville Folk Festival Foundation Board has decided to limit the duration and capacity of the upcoming Kerrville Folk Festival planned for Oct. 1-11,” a written statement read.www.hccommunityjournal.com
