CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saluda, SC

Football: Stockton, No. 2 Wildcats blast Saluda (SC)

accesswdun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALUDA, S.C. — Rabun County scored five touchdowns in just under 12 minutes in the first half en route to a 63-7 rout of Saluda (S.C.) on Friday night. Senior quarterback and Georgia-commit Gunner Stockton was a blistering 18-of-21 for 405 yards passing with 5 TD passes to lead a very efficient offense. The Wildcats (3-1) ran just 32 plays but scored on 9 of them and racked up 418 yards. However, they had just 13 yards rushing.

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Pickens, SC
City
Saluda, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy