Football: Stockton, No. 2 Wildcats blast Saluda (SC)

SALUDA, S.C. — Rabun County scored five touchdowns in just under 12 minutes in the first half en route to a 63-7 rout of Saluda (S.C.) on Friday night. Senior quarterback and Georgia-commit Gunner Stockton was a blistering 18-of-21 for 405 yards passing with 5 TD passes to lead a very efficient offense. The Wildcats (3-1) ran just 32 plays but scored on 9 of them and racked up 418 yards. However, they had just 13 yards rushing.