Blue Devils bounce back over Irwin, 16-14

TIFTON - Tyler Parker pushed forward for six yards and ended Irwin County's chances of victory against the Tift County Blue Devils Friday night, 16-14.

Parker's run gave the Devils their 11th first down of the evening and, most importantly, ran the clock under 2 minutes. Irwin, which had called its final timeout during the drive, could only watch as Tift knelt three times in victory formation.

The win was Tift's fourth of the year against a single loss and avenged a defeat against the Indians from a year ago. Irwin, two-time defending Class A public state champions and currently ranked No. 1 in their classification, drops to 2-2.

Head coach Noel Dean said Tift did not always play as well as it should. "But we still won," he said. Dean added their effort made up for the deficits.

Only six points were tallied in the second half, a 35-run by Parker with 9:55 remaining in the game to give Tift a 16-14 lead. A missed extra point meant Irwin needed only one offensive score to win, but the Indians were short on a 49-yard field goal later in the quarter.

Scoring was at a premium Friday, but not so in the first quarter.

Tift received the opening kickoff, but could only make a single first down before sending it to Irwin.

Damarkas Lundy gained 15 to get to midfield and after another yard earned, Lundy found a seam for a 49-yard touchdown at 5:48. Cooper Yanzetich kicked the extra point for a quick 7-0 Irwin lead.

The advantage lasted all of 23 seconds.

C.J. Henley had a big kickoff return of 30 yards, setting Tift up at its own 34. That's all Parker needed. After faking a hand-off to Carter, he exploded through the middle of the field, out-running the Irwin secondary for an easy touchdown.

Antonio Gomez's kick was good and it was all square at 7-7 at 5:25.

Irwin slowly motored from its own 29 to Tift's 47. They bogged there, but when Yanzetich punted the ball back, the Devils fumbled it, Caleb Howell recovering at the 15.

On third down at the 11, quarterback Cody Soliday floated a pass to Mason Snyder in the end zone. With 51 seconds to go in the quarter, Irwin was ahead 14-7.

The teams traded possessions to open the second quarter, Irwin driving all the way to Tift's 29 before throwing incomplete on fourth down.

The stop turned into a productive one, with big assists from Carter. He ran for 15 yards for a quick first down at the 44. The Indians thought they had him stopped on the next play, but Carter put his hand on the ground, and kept his balance for a 36-yard gain to the 20. Irwin added 10 more yards on a targeting call.

Javon King got a quick five yards, but Irwin stiffened and a miscommunication on third down saw Tift stopped at the 10. Gomez came in for the 27-yard field goal at 6:48.

Soliday hooked up with Snyder for a 29-yard gain late in the half, but Irwin was deep in its own territory at the time and eventually had to punt.

The half ended with Irwin holding a 14-10 advantage.

The third quarter featured no scoring, but plenty of wild sequences.

It began when Soliday connected with Snyder for an apparent 46-yard touchdown on the opening drive. The Indians were called for an ineligible man downfield, but that quickly turned into more lost yardage because of three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

Irwin had 50 yards to go to pick up a first down after the ball was placed at their own 14. Thanks to a 22-yard reception by Bo Payne and two personal foul penalties on Tift, they soon had it at the Devils' 29.

After a first down and another personal foul, the Indians were knocking on the door at Tift's 9. Lundy picked up a pair, but when the Irwin tried running again, Bubba Ellis punched the pigskin from a runner's hands and Jackson Strickland recovered at the 2.

Carter ran for eight yards on first down, but play was stopped immediately as referees broke up a brief fracas between Tift and Irwin players. One player was ejected from each side. Thankfully only a hold and false start marred the rest of the game.

Back in action, Irwin stopped Tift at the 12, sending Gomez to deliver a 41-yard punt. Irwin was stopped in three plays and Tift regained possession at its own 37.

Carter picked up two first downs as the scoreboard changed from the third quarter to the fourth. On second and seven, Parker kept it himself and a found a gap. No one from Irwin could catch him and Parker scored with ease at 9:55.

The Devils missed the extra point and, at 16-14, the Indians still had plenty of time left. It did not work that way for the visitors.

Irwin's last gasp no doubt caused Tift fans to let loose some gasps.

After the kickoff, Soliday hit Snyder on a 43-yard pass. Za'morian Brown quickly caught his man and brought him down at the Tift 30.

Marshall ran for three yards, but Lundy lost the same. A three-man pass rush flushed Soliday out of the pocket on the third down and the Irwin signal-caller took off for his own bench, losing two more yards.

The Indians elected to try the lengthy field goal. It missed, but Tift was on its own 20 with more than seven minutes to run off the clock.

Carter immediately dug the Devils out of the hole with a big 13-yard run. Two snaps later, he peeled off 17 more to reach Irwin's 46. Seeing yards disappear quickly, the Indians called their second timeout.

Tift got 14 more yards out of Carter on a pair of carries for another first down. A false start made it 2nd and 11 but when Carter churned his legs for 8 yards, Tift was in good shape for the third down attempt. The Devils called time, then got a bonus when Irwin used its final time immediately after.

Parker surged for the first down and there was nothing the Indians could do to stop the final result.

"All-around," said Dean of the play that resulted in the victory.

For the first time in 2021, two Blue Devils ran for 100+ yards. Carter had an unofficial 144 on 25 carries. Parker had 119 yards on 11 carries, scoring twice.

Parker completed one of four passing attempts.

Soliday completed 5 of 12 passes for 105 yards. Three catches and 83 yards belonged to Snyder.

The Indians got 16 carries and 78 yards from Lundy. Marcus Edwards notched 29 yards and Marshall had 22.

Irwin ran only five offensive plays in the fourth quarter.