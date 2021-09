The Deseret News is providing live coverage from tonight’s game between Utah and Washington State. Follow along for updates throughout the day. Utah has the lead at halftime despite being outgained 212-96 on offense through two quarters. Washington State has been able to move the ball easier than Utah — especially over the middle of the field — getting into the red zone three times, but the Utes have been able to hold the Cougars to just two field goals, thanks to red zone stands and an interception by Karene Reid. The defensive line is performing better than the last two weeks, with three sacks in the first half.

