Prep Football: Hoover scores 70 points in first half, downs Wyoming East

Herbert Hoover 70, Wyoming East 6

Herbert Hoover returned three interceptions for touchdowns Friday night in a 70-6 rout of Wyoming East.

The Huskies got off to a quick start, returning the opening kick 85 yards for a touchdown, scoring five times in each of the first two quarters.

Wyoming East falls to 1-2 and will travel to Nicholas County on Friday.

Wyoming East – 0 6 0 0 – 6

Herbert Hoover: 35 35 0 0 – 70

First quarter

HH — Harper 85 kickoff return (Paxton kick), 11:47

HH — Bartley 3 rush (Paxton kick), 7:43

HH — Harper 39 interception return (Paxton kick), 5:57

HH — Baldwin 20 interception return (Paxton kick), 4:05

HH — De.Hatfield 17 interception return (Paxton kick), 2:22

Second quarter

WE — T. Cook 70 pass from Danielson (kick blocked), 11:41

HH — De.Hatfield 40 pass from Da.Hatfield (Paxton kick) 7:00

HH — Hughart 5 rush (Paxton run), 6:50

HH — B.Rash 13 rush (Paxton kick), 4:11

HH — Bartley 6 rush (Paxton kick), 3:11

HH — Bartley 23 rush (kick failed), 10.4

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Wyoming East: Danielson 4-8, Johnson 5-10; Hoover — Bartley 6-81, Da.Hatfield 3-18, Hughart 2-20, Rash 1-13.

PASSING — Wyoming East: Danielson 7-20-1-150, Fralin 0-2-0-0; Hoover: Da.Hatfield 4-7-1-83

RECEIVING — Wyoming East: Cook 2-130, Riling 1-12; Hoover: De.Hatfield 1-40, Burns 2-33, Harper 1-6.