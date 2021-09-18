CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s Lions News: Levi Onwuzurike Season Debut, Penei Sewell RT + Lions Claim Corey Ballentine

By Detroit Lions Talk
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Lions news revolves around the injury report starting with rookie DT Levi Onwuzurike. Levi practiced Thursday and looks to be making his season debut Monday night against the Green Bay Packers. What type of impact will he be making? What are the expectations should we have for Levi Onwuzurike? The Lions claimed a CB/ KR in Corey Ballentine former player of the New York Jets. Detroit Lions Talk With MicroMike breaks down his role and what he can bring to the Lions roster. Get the Detroit Lions Talk With MicroMike to 16,000 subs!!! We are the best YouTube Channel for Lions news and rumors: https://www.

Midland Daily News

PRICE: Lions show promise in 2021 debut

The first game of the 2021 regular season for the Detroit Lions ended in a familiar way, a loss wherein the Lions made it interesting late in the game but failed to surge back all the way for the victory. However, for a squad with lowered expectations going up against...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lions CB Jeff Okudah’s season is over due to torn Achilles

Detroit Lions second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah’s season is officially over after just one game played, as the no. 3 overall pick in last year’s draft has been diagnosed with a ruptured achilles, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Okudah suffered the injury during their week 1 41-33 loss to...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Lions Claim DB Corey Ballentine Off Waivers From Jets

The Detroit Lions have claimed DB Corey Ballentine off of waivers from the Jets on Thursday, according to Field Yates. The Lions are in need of cornerback help after losing Jeff Okudah for the season with an Achilles injury. Ballentine, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back...
NFL
Detroit News

Lions' rookie OT Penei Sewell enjoys solid start in season opener vs. 49ers

Detroit — When you give up 41 points, and only score 10 through the first three-and-a half quarters, plenty went wrong. But the Detroit Lions had to come out of their season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday pleased by the performance of rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell.
NFL
