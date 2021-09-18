Today’s Lions News: Levi Onwuzurike Season Debut, Penei Sewell RT + Lions Claim Corey Ballentine
Today's Lions news revolves around the injury report starting with rookie DT Levi Onwuzurike. Levi practiced Thursday and looks to be making his season debut Monday night against the Green Bay Packers. What type of impact will he be making? What are the expectations should we have for Levi Onwuzurike? The Lions claimed a CB/ KR in Corey Ballentine former player of the New York Jets. Detroit Lions Talk With MicroMike breaks down his role and what he can bring to the Lions roster.
