Today’s Lions News: Levi Onwuzurike Season Debut, Penei Sewell RT + Lions Claim Corey Ballentine

Cross your fingers that Taylor Decker, the Detroit Lions starting left tackle, isn’t out for long with a reported finger injury of his own. After using their seventh overall pick to draft Penei Sewell in the 2021 NFL Draft to put the finishing touches on their offensive line, the Lions have to build the plane in the air before their regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Shuffling pieces along the offensive line was a hallmark of the Matt Patricia era with the guards rotating in and out of the game, but once Sewell was drafted under the new regime, many considered Detroit’s offensive line to be officially solidified—and one of the best up-and-coming units on paper in the league.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO