PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — The bus driver shortage has reached critical mass for one southwest suburban school district, which is now offering thousands of dollars to parents to help fill that gap. But as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday night, that offer has not been extended to the family of a student with special needs who now sits at home because his bus ride became unbearable. Routine is essential for 21-year-old Mikey Cataudella. The Plainfield man has autism, so staying home from his therapeutic day school for the last week has been difficult. His mom, Lorrie Cataudella, said keeping her nonverbal...

PLAINFIELD, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO