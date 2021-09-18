CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuttawa, KY

Kuttawa City Council eyes short-term rental ordinance

By MATTHEW CARNERO MACIAS news@paducahsun.com
Paducah Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a dozen Kuttawa residents turned up to hear an ordinance that establishes regulations on short-term rentals at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Kuttawa City Council. The provenance of short-term rental properties, such as Airbnb and Vrbo, did not stir any discussion a couple of years ago in Kuttawa. As stated previously by city council members, complications amplified during the summer of 2020, fostering the first-kind ordinance.

