Mental Health

Emotional Intelligence and its Role in Addiction Recovery

 7 days ago

Originally Posted On: https://jameshaggertyrecovery.com/blog/emotional-intelligence-recovery/. Consider the number of times in a typical day that you automatically perceive the emotions of someone around you, based on their body language, facial expression, words, or energy. For most people this is intuitive, but many believe that you can learn to strengthen the ability. When you combine this with your own control over your emotions, and the way you express them, it is called emotional intelligence (EI). I've found that you can develop and use your EI to build long-lasting relationships with friends, family, and romantic interests, in addition to finding success in your studies, and creating a fulfilling work life as well as enhancing your recovery. Taking your recovery journey to another level!!!

