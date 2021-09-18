CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Virginia State

Shepherd University to host Appalachian writer and heritage events

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYhfS_0c014NJi00
Marie Manilla, the author of “The Patron Saint of Ugly,” is this year’s Appalachian Heritage writer-in-residence. Courtesy photo

The work of Marie Manilla, this year’s Shepherd University Writer-in-Residence, is inspiring events at this year’s annual Appalachian Heritage Writer-in-Residence and Appalachian Heritage Festival. Events run Sept. 24 through Oct. 1. All are free and open to the public. Many will be streamed live on Shepherd’s YouTube channel or will be available via Zoom, making them accessible to audiences around the world.

Manilla is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. Her novel, “The Patron Saint of Ugly,” won the Weatherford Award and is the 2021 One Book One West Virginia common reading selection. “Shrapnel” received the Fred Bonnie Award for Best First Novel. Stories in her collection “Still Life with Plums” first appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Prairie Schooner, Mississippi Review, Calyx and other journals. Her essays have appeared in Word Riot, Cossack Review, Hippocampus and Under the Sun, and Still.

“This is really a celebration not just of Appalachia but also of West Virginia,” said Sylvia Bailey Shurbutt, director of Shepherd Center for Appalachian Studies and Communities. “The programs planned around the work of Marie Manilla all contribute to understanding our resiliency and to the healing and joy that telling our stories afford.”

In addition to a weeklong series of events highlighting Manilla’s work, the Appalachian Heritage Festival will take place Sept. 25, with workshops and a free evening concert.

Both programs are funded by the West Virginia Center for the Book, the West Virginia Library Commission, West Virginia Humanities Council, Shepherd University Foundation, and the Center for Appalachian Studies and Communities. These annual programs and Appalachian heritage celebrations are developed by the Performing Arts Series at Shepherd and the Center for Appalachian Studies and Communities.

Currently, face coverings are required for all indoor activities. Those attending performances in person will be required to follow Shepherd’s current COVID-19 policies. Before attending this or any event on campus, visit the school’s COVID information page to learn what policies are in effect.

For more information, including links to YouTube and Zoom sessions, visit the Marie Manilla Appalachian Writer-in-Residence webpage.

SCHEDULE

n Sept. 1-30 — Images of Appalachia from the “Anthology of Appalachian Writers Dorothy Allison Volume XIII” exhibit in Scarborough Library, curator Mike Mendez. Virtual exhibit is available on the Marie Manilla webpage.

n Sept. 24 — 7 p.m., stories from West Virginia, with Shepherd University Storyteller-in-Residence Adam Booth. Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education auditorium and streamed live on Shepherd’s YouTube channel.

n Sept. 25 — 2 p.m., Carter Legacy Workshop, with Americana and bluegrass musician Linda Lay in Reynolds Hall. 3:30 p.m., conversation with fiddle and banjo player and National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Award recipient John Morris in Reynolds Hall. 7 p.m. concert featuring West Virginia traditional musician John Morris, Freedom Songs with Dana Foddrell, and bluegrass with Linda Lay and Springfield Exit at Butcher Center Plaza. Audience members are asked to bring their own seating and in the case of inclement weather, the concert will move into the Frank Center Theater.

n Sept. 27 — 7 p.m., “Mother Jones and Transformation through Suffering,” with novelist Karen Spears Zacharias at the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education auditorium and streamed live on Shepherd’s YouTube channel.

n Sept. 28 — 7 p.m., “A Celebration of Appalachian Storytellers, ‘Anthology of Appalachian Writers, Dorothy Allison Volume XIII,’” with West Virginia Poet Laureate Marc Harshman and friends at Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education auditorium and streamed live on Shepherd’s YouTube channel.

n Sept. 29 — 9:30 a.m., Q&A with Marie Manilla and a conversation about the One Book One West Virginia selection, “The Patron Saint of Ugly” via Zoom. 3-4:30 p.m., Writers Master Class with Marie Manilla at Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education auditorium and via Zoom. 7 p.m., “The Writing Life” with Marie Manilla at Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education auditorium and streamed live on Shepherd’s YouTube channel.

n Sept. 30 — 8 a.m., Q&A with Marie Manilla and a conversation about the One Book One West Virginia selection, “Patron Saint of Ugly” via Zoom. 7 p.m., Appalachian Heritage Writer-in-Residence awards ceremony and reception at the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education auditorium and streamed live on Shepherd’s YouTube channel.

n Oct. 1 — 7 p.m., Fried Green Tomatoes movie screening and film discussion with Dr. Benjamin Bankhurst, associate professor of history at Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education auditorium and streamed live on Shepherd’s YouTube channel.

Comments / 0

Related
appstate.edu

4 lauded Appalachian authors to visit App State as part of fall 2021 Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series

BOONE, N.C. — Interested in gaining different perspectives on the Appalachian region and its culture? This season’s speakers for the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series shake up stereotypes and offer fresh looks at mountaineer mores. The Appalachian State University series returns to in-person events for the fall 2021 semester,...
BOONE, NC
conwaydailysun.com

Appalachian Mountain Club to host Low Lily concert on Sept. 18

BRETTON WOODS — The Appalachian Mountain Club will be hosting a concert by Low Lily on Sept. 18 as part of the Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series. The concert will be hosted at the AMC Highland Center, located in the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire, and is open to the public. Preregistration for concert attendees is required. Beer, alcohol, and snacks will be available for purchase on site; guests are allowed to bring their own food, but BYOB is not permissible due to state liquor laws. The event will be held rain or shine.
MUSIC
fox44news.com

Baylor University hosts event to honor 9/11

WACO, Texas – Baylor faculty, staff and students gathered together in front of Pat Neff Hall Friday morning to honor first responders and remember the events which happened on September 11, 2021. The ceremony included different leaders – such as Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone, Texas State Senator Brian Birdwell,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center to host nature journaling event

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites members of the public to enjoy a walk through the woods while learning nature journaling. The Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and Conservation Center, located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson, is hosting a Nature Journaling Walk 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.
BRANSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Onward State

Penn State To Host Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Events

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15, and Penn State has a wide variety of events planned for its observance. The festivities will revolve around the general theme of “¡A Nuestra Salud!: Health in the Latinx Community,” chosen by the University Park Hispanic Heritage Month organizing committee. Both virtual and in-person events are being offered throughout the next several weeks.
POLITICS
mesquite-news.com

Campus Briefs: University to host Data Bites event, DoSeum takeover

Data Bites introduces students to research information. The University Library, Sociology Program and Quantitative Reasoning Program will host the Data Bite Series this semester to aid students with research projects. Dr. Vicky Elias, associate professor of sociology, said the workshops will teach students how to access data covering a wide...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Lantern

Multicultural Center hosts events for Latino Heritage Month

Ohio State’s Multicultural Center will host events online and in person starting Wednesday through Oct. 15 in celebration of Latino heritage. The series of ten events will offer students a chance to learn about Latino heritage, culture, traditions and historical contributions, Indra Leyva Cook, intercultural specialist for the Student Life Multicultural Center, said. She said students who don’t identify with the Latino community are welcome to attend the events to understand culture and traditions and create allyships.
OHIO STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech University hosts week-long events to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University has been celebrating the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month since Monday and will continue the celebration until October 15. For the last three years, Texas Tech has fostered a Hispanic community that is university-wide and student led. “This year’s theme is ‘Esperanza’ to embrace,...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shepherd Center#Appalachian Heritage#Zoom#The Weatherford Award#The Chicago Tribune#Prairie Schooner#Mississippi Review#Calyx#The West Virginia Center#Covid#Americana#Freedom Songs#Springfield Exit#Q A#Fried Green Tomatoes
The Daily Sentinel

‘Heritage Festival’ announces additional events

CHESTER — The Chester Shade Historical Association (CSHA) recently announced changes to the annual Meigs County Heritage Festival schedule. Member Opal Grueser said the “pie baking contest” is now the “pie making contest.” Also new this year will be a pie eating contest and a quilt history program. The Meigs...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WBOY

Fairmont State University to participate in Appalachian Teaching Project

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Appalachian Teaching Project (ATP), sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), has selected Fairmont State University to participate in its program. Students of the university, with the help of the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center, will partner with the Marion County Convention and...
FAIRMONT, WV
newswatchman.com

Shawnee State University to host Fall Preview Day Event

PORTSMOUTH- The Office of Admissions is excited to host their first in-person event of the autumn semester on Saturday, Oct. 2. Fall Preview Day will welcome those high school junior and seniors who are interested in learning more about Shawnee State University. Students will have the opportunity to take an...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
wnky.com

Aviation Heritage Park hosts 9/11 memorial event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Aviation Heritage Park in Warren County held a 9/11 memorial event on Saturday. Aviation Heritage Park is a park center around military aviation, the perfect site to host the memorial and spend a few minutes honoring the fallen and showing respect to military members, firefighters and police officers past and present.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dorothy Allison
Petoskey News-Review

Little Traverse Historical Society to host virtual Michigan Heritage Home event

PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Society has announced a Zoom event with Bob Myers, the director of history programming for the Historical Society of Michigan, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. Myers will speak about the Michigan Heritage Home program, which recognizes local houses that were constructed at least...
MICHIGAN STATE
wymt.com

Appalachian Regional Healthcare hosts prayer sessions at all 13 hospitals

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Across Eastern Kentucky, officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare hosted a prayer session Friday at all 13 of their facilities. To commemorate healthcare workers and those battling COVID-19, ten pastors attended the event. One at a time, each pastor lead everyone in a prayer, thanking everyone who...
HAZARD, KY
yourerie

Edinboro University hosts Highland Games

The always popular Highland Games enjoyed a strong showing today. Thousands of people are expected on the Edinboro University campus this weekend, and today a large crowd took advantage of great weather and a full schedule of events. Along with all of the other Highland activities, the feats of strength...
EDINBORO, PA
WBOY

West Liberty University prepares for Hispanic Heritage Month

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — From Sept. 18 to Oct. 15, West Liberty University will be observing Hispanic Heritage Month as a part of their Campus and Community Diversity Committee outreach. Various events are planned to take place over the course of the month. WLU’s Elbin Library will offer a book...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
University of Indianapolis

2021-22 Kellogg Writers Series at the University of Indianapolis announced

The Kellogg Writers Series at the University of Indianapolis announced the 2021-22 season with some extraordinary guests and first-time-ever inclusions. Margaret Kimball’s illustrated memoir is the first book of its type to be included in a Kellogg lineup and will kick off the season. “We’ll kick things off this fall...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
focusnewspaper.com

LRU Visiting Writers Series Hosts Footcandle Screenwriters, 9/23

Hickory – The Lenoir-Rhyne University Visiting Writers Series returns for its 33rd season and will host a variety of authors, poets, editors and more in both a virtual and in-person format for the academic year. The Lenoir-Rhyne University Visiting Writers Series will host Footcandle Screenwriters, on Thursday, September 23, at 7 p.m at P.E. Monroe Auditorium. This event is both in-person and virtual.
HICKORY, NC
WTVQ

UK, community celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) — Beginning today, the University of Kentucky Martin Luther King Center, in collaboration with campus partners and student organizations, will honor National Hispanic Heritage Month. This year, in response to student preference to acknowledge the entire Latin American diaspora, and not only the Hispanic —...
LEXINGTON, KY
Watauga Democrat

Appalachian Heritage Day to be held Sept. 28 at King Street Market

BOONE — Appalachian Heritage Day will held on Sept. 28 at the King Street Market. The Sept. 28 market will feature activities for community members who are into music, dancing, seeds, apple cider, food samples or games. Events include:. Flat foot dancing demonstration at 5 p.m. Clogging class at 5:30...
BOONE, NC
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
3K+
Followers
213
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy