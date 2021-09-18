10 Young Adult Books to Add to the Reading List

Unlike the average travel aid, which focuses on the best restaurants and attractions, this guidebook takes a deep dive into what truly separates Pittsburgh from other cities — our quirky patchwork of neighborhoods. As editor Ben Gwin relates in his introduction, “… there is a disconnect between the stories of the normal people who live in Pittsburgh and the sponsored content extolling the city’s revival.” The poems and essays included here, written by some of the region’s finest writers (including Sherrie Flick, Cedric Rudolph, Jim Daniels, Cameron Barnett, and PM contributor Lori Jakiela), seek to redress that situation and give voice to the more “difficult and complex” reality. From Big Dirty’s old truck to the Bride of Penn Avenue, from restaurant workers boozing Downtown to Bingo Night in Trafford, these personal stories show us who we are — warts and all.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO