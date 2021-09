With the New York Mets 5.5 games out of the NL East lead and 6.0 games out of the second Wild Card spot, the team’s playoff hopes seem slim-to-none. So what are the Mets playing for now? Both pride and to be the role of spoiler, especially against rivals. That is exactly what they wanted to do against Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday night. Well, spoiler-alert, they once again did not play this role. The team from Philadelphia defeated New York by the score of 5-3.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO