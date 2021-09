The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season 1-0 over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. But, continuing to win these early season games can push the Steelers into a playoff spot later on in the year. There was never any doubt that the Pittsburgh Steelers had the toughest schedule in football this year based on 2020 results, and the way it is structured the team will have its biggest challenges late in the 2021 season. Not only do the Pittsburgh Steelers have to run through most of their AFC North matchups in the back half of the season, but the Steelers will be road warriors when the weather turns cold.

