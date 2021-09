South Carolina traveled to Greenville, North Carolina, this weekend and came home with a 20-17 victory over the East Carolina Pirates. After trailing 14-0 early, nothing seemed to be going South Carolina’s way. All over Twitter, fans were clamoring for sophomore quarterback Luke Doty to come in and how it was the same old Gamecocks football team. But, to end the first half, fifth year linebacker Damani Staley picked up a 63-yard pick six. After that, the Gamecock's defense was shut down, and freshman running back JuJu McDowell pounded the ground.

