PUBLIC NOTICE INVESTIGATOR OPEN POSITION The Alexander City Housing Authority (ACHA) is currently seeking an Investigator responsible for the enforcement of laws and regulations in public housing communities owned and/or managed by the ACHA; the establishment of security and crime prevention programs; and enforcement of laws and regulations in the Tallapoosa and Coosa Counties as a result of sheriffs' departments commissioning. EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: High school diploma or equivalent or two-year college degree, preferably in criminal justice and public safety with three (3) to five (5) years of related experience in law enforcement, undercover narcotics investigations, K-9 units, community-, neighborhood- or problem-oriented policing. Current P.O.S.T. certification prior to employment or upon employment must maintain firearms proficiency and physical requirements. Office Is Closed To The Public. Required application and detailed job description can be obtained at the ACHA Central Office located at 2110 County Road, Alexander City, AL by calling (256) 329-2201, Alexander City Career Center, or can be downloaded from www.alexcityhousing.org. Completed applications should also include a resume. Application deadline is 4:00 pm CDT, Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Applications accepted by office drop-box Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon and 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, by mail, or at the Alexander City Career Center. Applications will NOT be accepted by email or fax. Only qualified applications will be considered. Position is Open Until September 29, 2021 NO PHONE CALLS. The ACHA is subject to HUD Section 3 hiring requirements; is an Equal Opportunity and "At Will" Employer; E-Verify participant; and Drug-Free Workplace. The Alexander City Housing Authority abides by the requirements of 41 CFR 60-741.5(a) which prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of disability or protected veteran status; and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Pre-employment physical and drug screen required for new hires. Reasonable accommodations may be provided as required by the ADA upon request. Alexander City Outlook: Sept. 18 and 22, 2021 OPEN POSITION.