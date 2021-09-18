CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

County working with area schools COVID test demands rise

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chautauqua County Health Department is working with area schools and businesses for random COVID-19 testing. During a meeting this week of the Chautauqua County Board of Health, Christine Schuyler, public health director and commissioner of Social Services, said there is a large demand for testing. “There’s a lot of demand at the urgent care centers and the emergency rooms for COVID testing, especially rapid testing. Most of these people are symptomatic of some symptoms of COVID-19,” she said. “We are actively working with private physician offices to enlist more of them to get testing of their own patients.”

