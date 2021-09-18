CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-15

Dadeville Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE ORDINANCE NO. 2021-15 An Ordinance to Amend the Zoning Ordinance 2016-10, to Rezone Multiple Parcels at the Corner of HWY 280 and HWY 63 South SECTION 1. That Ordinance No. 2016-10 of the City of Alexander City, Alabama, be and is hereby amended by making certain changes in the Zoning Map of the City of Alexander City, Alabama, which is made a part of said Ordinance by reference and description, as follows so as to zone certain property at the request of City of Alexander City for property parcels as described. To rezone a mixture of I-1 (Light Industry) and B-2 (General Business) to B-2 (General Business) (with all restrictions and limitations as provided by the Planning Commission), the following to wit: Property Locations: Corner of Hwy 280 and Hwy 63 S Parcel Numbers: 62 12 02 03 3 001 021.000 , 62 12 02 03 3 001 022.001 (+/- 6.27 acres) 62 12 02 10 2 001 004.000 , 62 12 02 10 2 001 003.000 (+/- 8.17 acres) 62 12 02 03 3 001 017.000 , 62 12 02 03 3 001 020.001 62 12 02 10 2 001 002.000 , 62 12 02 10 2 001 005.000 (+/- 21.57 acres) SECTION 2. That the City Building Inspector and the Zoning Administrator are hereby authorized and directed upon enactment and approval of this amendment to the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Alexander City, Alabama, to cause the said change on the City Zoning Map of said City as set out in Section 1 of this amendment to said ordinance and to make notations in ink thereon of reference to dates of passage and approval of this amendment of the City of Alexander City Zoning Ordinance. SECTION 3. This ordinance shall take effect immediately upon its adoption and publication as required by law. ADOPTED AND APPROVED this 7th day of September 2021. ATTEST: Amanda F. Thomas, City Clerk Audrey "Buffy" Colvin, Council President Curtis "Woody" Baird, Mayor Alexander City Outlook: Sept. 18,2021 ORDINANCE NO. 2021-15.

www.alexcityoutlook.com

