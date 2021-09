DENVER — As if the Giants don’t already bash with the best of ’em, they got to Coors Field and really let it fly. For the 17th time this season, San Francisco belted at least four homers, and fittingly on Friday that batch of blasts resulted in the team’s 100th win of the season. The Giants topped the Rockies 7-2 to reduce their magic number to win the NL West to eight, and with the Dodgers beating the Diamondbacks, San Francisco is still a game ahead of second-place Los Angeles with eight games to play.

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO