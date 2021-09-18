CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kirk Your Enthusiasm: Joe Flynn of Posting and Toasting talking Frank Ntilikina and more

By Kirk Henderson
Mavs Moneyball
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday afternoon I was joined by Joe Flynn, managing editor of the Knicks SB Nation site Posting and Toasting. He reached out to me as he wanted to share his love of Frank Ntilikina with Mavericks fans. We talked about Frank’s time with the Knicks, why it didn’t work out, and his case for Ntilikina getting time with the Mavericks. We also talk about Reggie Bullock and the three other former Knicks also on the Dallas roster.

