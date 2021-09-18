CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Devils down White County 3-1

By DEMOCRAT STAFF
Lebanon Democrat
 7 days ago

Lebanon knocked off visiting White County 25-20, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23 in District 7-AAA volleyball play on Thursday evening. Maya Gipson posted 36 assists, 10 digs, three kills, an ace and a block for the Lady Devils while Ava Knight notched 15 kills, five digs, three blocks and three aces; Britony Gill 26 digs, two aces and an assist; Toni Adewale seven kills, three blocks and two digs; Olivia Boothe six kills, a block and a dig.

