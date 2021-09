In 2020, Rockmart was the AAA Region 6 champion. Based on the first two weeks of league play this year, the Yellow Jackets look like a good bet to repeat. Rushing for over 300 yards and outscoring Sonoraville 29-7 in the second quarter Friday night at The Furnace, Rockmart erased an early deficit to post a 50-28 win over the Phoenix, lifting them to 2-0 in league play.