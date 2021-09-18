Songwriters retreat to state park

Buddy Mondlock, top center, leads a session on Crafting the Unforgettable Song at the CedarSongs Retreat in the Cedars of Lebanon State Park on Friday. Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

A songwriting retreat hosted in the Cedars of Lebanon State Park hasn’t just brought some of the best minds in the business from Nashville, it brought musicians from across the country to Wilson County.

Artists at the 2021 CedarSong Retreat came from as far away as Brooklyn, NY, a small village in Alaska and everywhere in between for an opportunity to hone their craft.

Meghan Cavanaugh, a singer and songwriter from Brooklyn, said she wants to move to Nashville in the near future, maybe even as soon as next year. She’s wasted no time immersing herself in the scenery either, as she has played two venues downtown, Alley Taps and Two Kegs, since arriving Monday.

“I figured if I was coming to Nashville, I should get the full experience,” she said.

Karen Lawton is a substitute teacher at a K-12 school in a village near Prince of Wales Island in Alaska.

Lawton said that she has written over 100 songs, but admitted she is only proud of about 10 of them. She sees room for improvement in her timing, and hopes the retreat could be just what she needs to fine tune it.

Mike Hebert on the other hand hails from Iota, La. He’s also got a place in Erin, 40 miles west of Nashville, and spends his time back and forth. The guitarist said he’s been playing since he was 12.

“I met Sharon (Burgess, CEO of CedarSongs Retreat) at a songwriting event in Nashville,” he said. “She wanted us to come last year, but COVID prevented it.”

Hebert said he’s recorded three albums, but doesn’t want his experience to prevent growth from the retreat.

“It’s kind of hard to teach an old dog new tricks, but I hope I can take something away from it.”

The retreat is open for anyone who wants to develop their songwriting abilities, regardless of genre, or instrument.

Nancy Higgins’ passion is contemporary Christian worship music. She’s from St. Louis and has been to Middle Tennessee three times this year for various musical conferences and now the retreat. She said that it might be comparing apples to oranges, but that she really enjoys the intimate and relaxed setting provided by the state park surroundings.

Another artist, Caitlin Agrell, is from Sea Ranch, California. She said the retreat had already been cathartic. “The song circle last night was just good for my soul, and a lot of us.”

She said as a result of COVID, she hasn’t been around musicians in a long time, and really misses the energy.

On Friday morning, the artists were preparing for a course with Nashville-based songwriter Buddy Mondlock.

Prior to the session, Mondlock said he planned to take a song of his, play it for everyone and then “deconstruct it,” from a fundamental music standpoint.

Mondlock explained that through use of his own songs as examples, he can speak to such concepts as layers of meaning, effective use of imagery and detail, and storytelling as well as technical aspects like structure and rhyme scheme.

“I try to show ways in which songs are unusual,” he said. “Songs don’t have to fit the usual mold. Some songwriters think there is a formula to writing a hit song.”

Mondlock said this can have a chilling effect on creativity, so he hopes his lesson will help the attending artists to explore the boundaries of their own creativity as it relates to songwriting.

The titles of retreat workshops include Crafting the Unforgettable Song, Lyric Writing Technique, The Art of Co-Writing, and How to Promote Your New Song.

Mondlock is hardly the only professional songwriter leading sessions during the retreat. Victoria Banks was named Female Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year by the Canadian Country Music Association in 2010, and she has numerous nominations. She is currently an instructor of songwriting at Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business.

Another instructor is Leslie Garbis, a voice and performance coach. Garbis is a vocal technician who enjoys helping singers, speakers, and even those who are not studying singing, to discover, connect to, and free their “true” voice. She has master’s degree in music, specializing in vocal performance. Garbis also instructs at Belmont as an adjunct professor.