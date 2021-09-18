Vols offer basketball scholarship to LHS’ Hall

Jarred Hall dribbles on the perimeter for Lebanon during a game at Mt. Juliet last season. ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon basketball star Jarred Hall picked up a third Southeastern Conference basketball scholarship offer earlier this week when he was offered by the University of Tennessee.

Blue Devil coach Jim McDowell said Vol assistant coach Justin Gainey watched Hall during open gym at LHS on Wednesday and called during lunchtime Thursday to extend the offer.

Hall, a 6-foot-8 guard/forward, burst onto the recruiting scene during the summer camp season and received offers from Florida and Ole Miss before his junior year at LHS began.

He has nine total offers, McDowell said.

While this is a slow time of year for college basketball fans, September is a big recruiting month as coaches can visit and recruit players. McDowell said coaches from Vanderbilt, Central Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Morehead State joined Tennessee in watching Hall this week.

Ole Miss, Arkansas, Virginia, Austin Peay, Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State plan to come next week.

Hall, who averaged 15 points, six rebounds, three rebounds and a block as a Blue Devil sophomore, has visits scheduled for Florida on Sept. 25, Ole Miss on Oct. 9 and Tennessee on Oct. 16.

Hall is believed to be the first Blue Devil boys’ basketball player to be offered by the Vols since Kip Puryear, who ultimately went to Middle Tennessee State, was courted by legendary coach Ray Mears in the early 1970s.

On the girls’ side, Rochone Dilligard played for Lady Vol legend Pat Summitt during the 1990s.

“It’s great for our other kids, too,” McDowell said. “They may see them play. Even if they can’t play for their school, coaches talk to other coaches.

“To have these opportunities and exposure for our program, it’s a special time.”