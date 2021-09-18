CWD vigil intensifies: Henry County, Tenn., deer triggers Kentucky alert, measures

If chronic wasting disease hasn’t hit the fan just yet, it has come dangerously close to those spinning blades. This neurological disease that affects deer and other cervids (elk, moose and caribou, too) has been percolating in other states for decades and, while never identified in Kentucky, has been a growing concern as it has cropped up in surrounding states. Chronic wasting disease — please, let’s call it CWD — is a nasty disorder that deer and other critter victims don’t survive. It is not known to spin off and affect humans and/or other non-cervid wildlife or domestic livestock, yet it has the potential to damage or even devastate deer populations. Also, there is the uncertainty that there may be evils in CWD that we don’t yet realize.